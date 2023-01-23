Markets
NWL

Newell Brands To Cut Jobs

January 23, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL), a distributor of consumer and commercial products, said on Monday that it is axing around 13 percent of its office positions to cut costs. It will also record charges by end of this year.

Ravi Saligram, CEO of Newell, said: "Specifically, we are evolving our operating model into three operating segments based on similarities of consumer and customer dynamics, which will reduce duplication and yield synergies."

Newell is consolidating its five operating segments into three operating segments.

The company will combine its previously reported Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, and Home Solutions segments into one operating segment- Home & Commercial Solutions.

Learning & Development and Outdoor & Recreation will remain as its other two operating segments.

The company will start slashing the headcount in the first quarter, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

In connection with the cost cutting program, Newell expects to realize annualized pre-tax savings of $220 to $250 million.

These restructuring charges are projected to be in the range of $100 million to $130 million, and are anticipated to be substantially incurred by the end of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.