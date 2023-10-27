News & Insights

Newell Brands Slashes FY23 Outlook - Update

October 27, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) slashed its normalized earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects normalized earnings in a range of $0.72 to $0.77 per share on net sales between $8.02 billion to $8.09 billion, with core sales decline of about 13 percent.

Previously, the company expected normalized earnings in a range of $0.80 to $0.90 per share on net sales between $8.2 billion to $8.34 billion, with core sales decline of 12 to 10 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share on revenues of $8.30 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates normalized earnings in a range of $0.15 to $0.20 per share on net sales between $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion, with core sales decline of 14 to 11 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.44 per share on revenues of $2.17 billion for the quarter.

