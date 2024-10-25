Newell Brands reports Q3 normalized EPS 16c, consensus 16c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.95B, consensus $1.96B. Chris Peterson, Newell Brands (NWL) president and CEO, said, “This is the fifth full quarter since we deployed our new corporate strategy, and based on our reported results, it is clear that Newell Brand’s business transformation is well underway. During the third quarter, year-over-year sales performance improved sequentially, we drove continued gross and operating margin improvement, while purposefully increasing our level of A&P investment, and we meaningfully de-levered the balance sheet through both debt reduction and EBITDA growth. While much work remains and the macroeconomic backdrop is still uncertain, we are confident that the actions we are taking and the capabilities we are building are laying a solid foundation for the company’s future.”

