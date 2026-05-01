Newell Brands Q1 Net Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) reported Friday that net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $33 million or $0.08 per share from $37 million or $0.09 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, normalized loss for the quarter was $0.05 per share, compared to $0.01 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 1.1 percent to $1.55 billion from $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Friday's pre-market trading, NWL is trading on the Nasdaq at $4.17, up $0.09 or 2.21 percent.

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