Newell Brands price target raised to $15 from $13 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Newell Brands (NWL) to $15 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the tide is turning, making NWL not only investable again, but poised for significant outperformance if just a little goes right, as expectations remain low and doubters aplenty.

