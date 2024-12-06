Newell Brands price target raised to $15 from $13 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Newell Brands (NWL) to $15 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the tide is turning, making NWL not only investable again, but poised for significant outperformance if just a little goes right, as expectations remain low and doubters aplenty.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.