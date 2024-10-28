Newell Brands price target raised to $13 from $12 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Brian McNamara raised the firm’s price target on Newell Brands (NWL) to $13 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported Q3 results, with sales broadly in line with consensus. Baird said the company’s new strategy which distorts investment to its largest and most profitable brands, is bearing fruit with significant sequential improvement in gross margin and sales.
