Markets
NWL

Newell Brands Plans To Announce $1 Bln Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028

May 08, 2025 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), Thursday announced its plan to offer $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private offering.

The company intends to use the proceeds, along with existing cash, to redeem $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.200 percent senior notes due 2026, and pay related fees and expenses of the new offering.

In the pre-market hours, Newell Brands' stock is trading at $5.02, up 0.40 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NWL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.