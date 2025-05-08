Newell Brands Plans To Announce $1 Bln Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), Thursday announced its plan to offer $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private offering.

The company intends to use the proceeds, along with existing cash, to redeem $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.200 percent senior notes due 2026, and pay related fees and expenses of the new offering.

In the pre-market hours, Newell Brands' stock is trading at $5.02, up 0.40 percent on the Nasdaq.

