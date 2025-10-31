Newell Brands (NWL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Newell Brands (NWL) reported $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.2%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion, representing a surprise of -4.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net sales- Learning and Development : $681 million compared to the $716.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.

: $681 million compared to the $716.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year. Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation : $183 million compared to the $167.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $183 million compared to the $167.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions : $942 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.

: $942 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate : $-31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-79.06 million.

: $-31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-79.06 million. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Outdoor and Recreation : $-1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-12.59 million.

: $-1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-12.59 million. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development : $130 million compared to the $155.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $130 million compared to the $155.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions: $64 million compared to the $121.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Newell Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Newell Brands have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

