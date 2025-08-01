Newell Brands (NWL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Newell Brands (NWL) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net sales- Learning and Development : $809 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $814.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

: $809 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $814.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%. Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation : $234 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $231.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

: $234 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $231.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%. Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions : $892 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $899.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

: $892 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $899.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate : $-56 million compared to the $-62.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-56 million compared to the $-62.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Outdoor and Recreation : $13 million compared to the $2.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $13 million compared to the $2.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development : $207 million compared to the $210.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $207 million compared to the $210.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions: $44 million compared to the $64.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Newell Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Newell Brands here>>>

Shares of Newell Brands have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.