Newell Brands (NWL) Q1 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, View Up

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. NWL rose more than 2% before the trading session on Apr 30, following better-than-expected results for first-quarter 2021, wherein both the bottom and the top line improved year over year. Despite the challenging economic situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, results reflected solid demand across all business units and regions along with enhanced supply chain operations and robust consumption patterns. Encouragingly, management raised 2021 view and issued upbeat second-quarter guidance.



Consequently, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 11.7% in the past three months versus the industry’s 0.9% growth.

Q1 Highlights

Newell Brands’ first-quarter normalized earnings per share were 30 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. However, the metric surged more than three-fold from 9 cents earned a year ago.



Net sales grew 21.3% year over year to $2,288 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,064 million. The uptick can be attributable to favorable currency movements and solid core sales to the tune of 20.9% as majority of business units and all regions witnessed core sales growth. On the flip side, adverse business impacts and divestitures remained headwinds.



Normalized gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) to 32.2% due to the adverse impact of business unit mix. Meanwhile, normalized operating margin expanded 410 bps to 10.1% year over year.

Segment Details

The Home Appliances segment recorded net sales of $360 million in the first quarter, up 38% from the prior-year quarter. This is mainly due to the segment’s core sales growth of 38.9%, which more than offset unfavorable foreign currency.



Net sales at the Home Solutions segment (Food, Outdoor products, Home Fragrance, and Connected Home & Security) totaled $504 million, up 33.7% from the prior-year period. The segment’s top line was aided by core sales growth of 33.8%. Also, both Food and Home Fragrance businesses witnessed core sales growth.



The Learnings and Development segment recorded net sales of $617 million, which grew 16.9% from the prior-year quarter. This resulted from a 17.3% rise in core sales stemming from strength in both Writing and Baby units.



Net sales in the Commercial Solution segment were $471 million, up 14% from the prior-year period. Core sales growth of 12.9%, driven by favorable currency movements as well as solid performance in both Commercial and Connected Home & Security business categories, contributed to the segment’s top line.



The Outdoor and Recreation segment recorded net sales of $336 million, which increased 9.4% from the prior-year quarter. This resulted from core sales growth of 7% year over year.

Other Financial Details

Newell Brands ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $682 million, long-term debt of $5,135 million and shareholders’ equity of $3,836 million, excluding non-controlling interests of $25 million.



In the quarter ending Mar 31, 2021, the company used $25 million in operating activities. Further, management repurchased $5 million of 3.85% senior notes due 2023 and redeemed $94 million of 3.2% of senior notes due April 2021. That said, it has liquidity of more than $2 billion, which is likely to help it stay afloat amid this crisis.

Newell Brands Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Newell Brands Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Newell Brands Inc. Quote

Looking Ahead

Driven by the impressive first-quarter 2021 results, management has lifted guidance for 2021 and issued a second-quarter view. The company now anticipates 2021 sales at $9.9-$10.1 billion versus the earlier view of $9.5-$9.7 billion. Core sales growth is likely to be 5-7%. Normalized earnings now are forecasted at $1.63-$1.73, which reflects an improvement from $1.55-$1.65 per share expected earlier.



For second-quarter 2021, the company expects normalized earnings of 41-45 cents, with operating margin expansion of 130-180 bps to 11.5-12%. Further, net sales are envisioned to be $2.5-$2.58 billion, with core sales witnessing growth of 17%-20%.

