Newell Brands (NWL) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Newell Brands said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $16.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.78%, the lowest has been 3.14%, and the highest has been 8.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.67% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newell Brands is $17.03. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.67% from its latest reported closing price of $16.12.

The projected annual revenue for Newell Brands is $9,182MM, a decrease of 7.99%. The projected annual EPS is $1.50, an increase of 11.45%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newell Brands. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NWL is 0.1307%, a decrease of 24.1756%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 455,803K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 47,361,679 shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,954,635 shares, representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 33,070,432 shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 21,056,719 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,589,613 shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 15,489,824 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,264,443 shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 18.85% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 11,866,202 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,598,638 shares, representing an increase of 19.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 12.88% over the last quarter.

Newell Brands Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

