Markets
NWL

Newell Brands Names CFO Chris Peterson As President & CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), a consumer goods company, said on Thursday that it has appointed its Chief Financial Officer Chris Peterson as President and CFO of the company with immediate effect.

Peterson will continue to lead all aspects of the company's financial operations and maintain oversight of supply chain, procurement, IT, real estate, and global business services. Peterson, who joined Newell in 2018, has led the company's complexity reduction efforts including SKU rationalization, consolidating multiple ERP systems, eliminating unnecessary applications, and reducing legal entities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular