NWL

Newell Brands Issues Q1 & FY25 Guidance

February 07, 2025 — 07:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands (NWL) said, for fiscal 2025, the company projects: normalized EPS in a range of $0.70 to $0.76; and core sales between a decline of 2% to an increase of 1%. For the first quarter, the company anticipates: normalized loss per share in a range of $0.09 to $0.06; and core sales to decline in a range of 4% to 2%.

Fourth quarter reported net loss was $54 million compared with a loss of $86 million in the prior year period. Reported loss per share was $0.13 compared to a loss of $0.21. Normalized EPS was $0.16 compared with $0.18. Net sales were $1.9 billion, a decline of 6.1% compared with the prior year period. Core sales declined 3.0%.

