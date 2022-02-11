Newell Brands Initiates Q1, FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) provides its normalized earnings and net sales guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects normalized earnings in a range of $1.85 to $1.93 per share on net sales between $9.93 billion and $10.13 billion, with core sales growth of flat to 2 percent.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.87 per share on revenues of $10.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company anticipates normalized earnings in a range of $0.26 to $0.28 per share on net sales between $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion, with core sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.29 per share on revenues of $2.22 billion for the quarter.

