Newell Brands Initiates Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands (NWL) said, for the first quarter, the company projects: normalized EPS of $0.12 to $0.14; high single digit core sales growth; and net sales of $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion.

For full year 2021, the company expects: normalized EPS in a range of $1.55 to $1.65; low single digit core sales growth; and net sales of $9.5 billion to $9.7 billion.

Fourth quarter normalized earnings per share were $0.56 compared to $0.42, prior year. Core sales grew 4.9 percent. Net sales were $2.7 billion, an increase of 2.5 percent.

