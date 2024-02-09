Newell Brands, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):

Earnings: -$86 million in Q4 vs. -$249 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q4 vs. -$0.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.17 per share Revenue: $2.08 billion in Q4 vs. $2.29 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.09) to (-$0.05)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.