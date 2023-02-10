Newell Brands, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):

Earnings: -$249 million in Q4 vs. $98 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.60 in Q4 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $65 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $2.29 billion in Q4 vs. $2.81 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.03) to (-$0.06) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.79 to $1.84 Bln

