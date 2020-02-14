Newell Brands, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $793.8 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $183.5 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.6 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $2.62 billion from $2.71 billion last year.

Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $179.6 Mln. vs. $296.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.62 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.05 to $0.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.9 to $1.95 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.