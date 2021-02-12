Newell Brands, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $127 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $794 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $238 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $2.69 billion from $2.62 billion last year.

Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $238 Mln. vs. $180 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $2.69 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.12 to $0.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.04 to $2.08 Bln

