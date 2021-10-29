Newell Brands, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $190 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $304 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $2.79 billion from $2.70 billion last year.

Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $231 Mln. vs. $356 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q3): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.29 to $0.33 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.60 to $2.68 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.69 to $1.73 Full year revenue guidance: $10.38 to $10.46 Bln

