Markets
NWL

Newell Brands, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $78 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $2.11 billion from $2.48 billion last year.

Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $127 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $2.11 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular