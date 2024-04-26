Newell Brands, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):

Earnings: -$9 million in Q1 vs. -$102 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $1.653 billion in Q1 vs. $1.805 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.18 to $0.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: 9% to 7% decline Full year EPS guidance: $0.52 to $0.62 Full year revenue guidance: 8% to 5% decline

