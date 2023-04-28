Newell Brands, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):

Earnings: -$102 million in Q1 vs. $228 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q1 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$26 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $1.81 billion in Q1 vs. $2.39 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.13 to $2.24 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $8.4 to $8.6 Bln

