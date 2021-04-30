Newell Brands, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):

-Earnings: $0.09 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.28 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.21 in Q1 vs. -$3.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $128 million or $0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.13 per share -Revenue: $2.29 billion in Q1 vs. $1.89 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 to $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.5 to $2.58 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.63 to $1.73 Full year revenue guidance: $9.9 to $10.1 Bln

