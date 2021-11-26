Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that NWL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.99, the dividend yield is 4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWL was $22.99, representing a -23.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.10 and a 16.11% increase over the 52 week low of $19.80.

NWL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) and Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG). NWL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports NWL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.54%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nwl Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NWL as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 7.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NWL at 0.98%.

