Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that NWL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.46, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWL was $21.46, representing a 3.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.83 and a 105.56% increase over the 52 week low of $10.44.

NWL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) and AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR). NWL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.26. Zacks Investment Research reports NWL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.76%, compared to an industry average of 17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NWL as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 21.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NWL at 0.93%.

