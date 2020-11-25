Dividends
NWL

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that NWL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.46, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWL was $21.46, representing a 3.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.83 and a 105.56% increase over the 52 week low of $10.44.

NWL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) and AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR). NWL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.26. Zacks Investment Research reports NWL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.76%, compared to an industry average of 17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NWL as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 21.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NWL at 0.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWL

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular