Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that NWL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.95, the dividend yield is 3.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWL was $27.95, representing a -7.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.10 and a 114.34% increase over the 52 week low of $13.04.

NWL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) and Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR). NWL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.4. Zacks Investment Research reports NWL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.17%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NWL as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 21.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NWL at 1.25%.

