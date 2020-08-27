Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that NWL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.99, the dividend yield is 5.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWL was $15.99, representing a -23.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.99 and a 53.16% increase over the 52 week low of $10.44.

NWL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) and AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR). NWL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports NWL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.23%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

