Newell Brands, Inc. Q2 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) released a profit for second quarter of $46 million

The company's bottom line came in at $46 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $45 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $1.935 billion from $2.033 billion last year.

Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46 Mln. vs. $45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.935 Bln vs. $2.033 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.16 to $0.19 Full year EPS guidance: $0.66 to $0.70

