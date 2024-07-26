News & Insights

Newell Brands, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 26, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $45 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $2.033 billion from $2.204 billion last year.

Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $45 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.033 Bln vs. $2.204 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.14 to $0.17 Full year EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.65

