Newell Brands, Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $106 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $46 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $180 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $1.994 billion from $1.935 billion last year.

Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $106 Mln. vs. $46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.994 Bln vs. $1.935 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.18 To $ 0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: 2 % To 3 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.73 To $ 0.77 Full year revenue guidance: 0 % To 1 %

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