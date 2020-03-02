US Markets

Newell Brands gets subpoena from U.S. SEC over sales and accounting practices

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Newell Brands Inc said on Monday it received a subpoena from U.S. regulators primarily relating to some of its sales and accounting practices and that its first-half 2020 revenues would be hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

March 2 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc NWL.O said on Monday it received a subpoena from U.S. regulators primarily relating to some of its sales and accounting practices and that its first-half 2020 revenues may be hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. household goods maker said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had sought documents relating to its sales and accounting practices between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2020. (http://bit.ly/38cfoQY)

Newell Brands said it had cooperated with the SEC in connection with the requests.

