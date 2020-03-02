Newell Brands gets subpoena from U.S. SEC over sales and accounting practices

Corrects paragraph 1 to say first-half 2020 revenue may be hit by virus outbreak

March 2 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc NWL.O said on Monday it received a subpoena from U.S. regulators primarily relating to some of its sales and accounting practices and that its first-half 2020 revenues may be hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. household goods maker said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had sought documents relating to its sales and accounting practices between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2020. (http://bit.ly/38cfoQY)

Newell Brands said it had cooperated with the SEC in connection with the requests.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.