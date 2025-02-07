NEWELL BRANDS Earnings Results: $NWL Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEWELL BRANDS ($NWL) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,949,000,000, missing estimates of $1,981,019,050 by $-32,019,050.

NEWELL BRANDS Insider Trading Activity

NEWELL BRANDS insiders have traded $NWL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRACY L PLATT (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 23,343 shares for an estimated $240,666

BRADFORD R TURNER (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $179,200

NEWELL BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of NEWELL BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.