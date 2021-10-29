Markets
NWL

Newell Brands Boosts FY21 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) raised its normalized earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2021, based on strong year-to-date results despite the external environment remaining challenging and volatile. The company also provided outlook for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects normalized earnings in a range of $1.69 to $1.73 per share on net sales between $10.38 billion and $10.46 billion, with core sales growth of 10 to 11 percent.

Previously, the company expected normalized earnings in a range of $1.63 to $1.73 per share on net sales between $10.10 billion to $10.35 billion, with core sales growth of 7 to 10 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.72 per share on revenues of $10.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates normalized earnings in a range of $0.29 to $0.33 per share on net sales between $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion, with core sales between a decline of 2 percent and a growth of 1 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.37 per share on revenues of $2.60 billion for the quarter.

For the third quarter, net income plunged to $190 million or $0.44 per share from $304 million or $0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, normalized net income was $0.54 per share, compared to $0.84 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 3.3 percent to $2.8 billion from last year, largely reflecting core sales growth of 3.2 percent.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.50 per share on revenues of $2.78 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular