Newell Brands (BIT:1NWL) Price Target Decreased by 21.17% to 4.66

The average one-year price target for Newell Brands (BIT:1NWL) has been revised to €4.66 / share. This is a decrease of 21.17% from the prior estimate of €5.92 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €2.98 to a high of €7.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.01% from the latest reported closing price of €2.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newell Brands. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NWL is 0.09%, an increase of 16.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 523,276K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 47,644K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,374K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NWL by 5.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 24,972K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,783K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NWL by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 24,844K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,986K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NWL by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 20,765K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,592K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NWL by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 18,671K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,122K shares , representing an increase of 19.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NWL by 15.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

