Newell Brands Appoints Chris Peterson As CEO To Succeed Retiring Ravi Saligram

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL), a consumer and commercial products company, said on Friday that it has appointed its President Chris Peterson as Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 16.

Peterson will succeed current Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, who will retire on the same day.

Peterson joined Newell Brands in December 2018. He served as the CFO of the company from 2018 through January 2022, and has worked as President since May 2022.

He also served as Interim CEO from June 28, 2019 until October 2, 2019.

