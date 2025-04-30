Newell Brands Affirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) affirmed its normalized earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the second quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project normalized earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.76 per share on net sales decline of 4 to 2 percent, with core sales decline of 3 to 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share on revenue decline of 2.89 percent to $7.36 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company anticipates normalized loss in a range of $0.21 to $0.24 per share on net sales decline of 5 to 3 percent, with core sales decline of 5 to 3 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.32 per share on revenue decline of 3.36 percent to $1.96 billion for the quarter.

