News & Insights

Markets
NWL

Newell Brands Adds 5% After Quarterly Results Beat View

July 28, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Consumer goods company Newell Brands (NWL) are rising more than 5% Friday morning after its second quarter earnings beat the consensus estimate.

Normalized net income was $101 million or $0.24 per share, compared with $232 million or $0.56 per share last year.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.13 per share.

Net income was $18 million or $0.04 per share for the second quarter, significantly lower than $199 million or $0.48 per share in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by lower sales.

Net sales were $2.2 billion, a decline of 13% from the prior year period, but beat the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion.

NWL, currently at $10.79, has traded in the range of $7.80 - $21.55 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.