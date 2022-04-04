Newegg Commerce Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) shares are trending up more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an upswing since March 31. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the bullish trend today. Currently, shares are at $7.17, up 10.28 percent from the previous close of $6.50 on a volume of 2,156,314. The shares have traded in a range of $4.14-$79.07 on average volume of 1,283,313 for the last 52-weeks.

