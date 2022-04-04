Markets
NEGG

Newegg Commerce Rally Continues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) shares are trending up more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an upswing since March 31. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the bullish trend today. Currently, shares are at $7.17, up 10.28 percent from the previous close of $6.50 on a volume of 2,156,314. The shares have traded in a range of $4.14-$79.07 on average volume of 1,283,313 for the last 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEGG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular