Newegg Commerce Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NEGG

In trading on Friday, shares of Newegg Commerce Inc (Symbol: NEGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.62, changing hands as low as $13.75 per share. Newegg Commerce Inc shares are currently trading down about 17.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEGG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.82 per share, with $79.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.