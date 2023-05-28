Newcrest's Cadia mine issued final notice for dust pollution

May 29 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd's NCM.AX Cadia mine in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state has been issued a final pollution prevention notice over the emission of dust and other air pollutants, the state's Environment Protection Authority (EPA) said on Monday.

The notice comes a week after a fresh investigation into Newcrest's flagship goldmine was announced. The mine was fined a maximum penalty of A$15,000 for dust pollution last year.

"We will continue to utilise all necessary regulatory tools over the coming weeks until we are confident the mine is taking all necessary steps to meet their obligations and minimise their impact on the community," said NSW EPA Chief Executive Officer Tony Chappel.

"Cadia must now provide robust information and evidence about what's being discharged at and from the site," he added.

Newcrest is currently the subject of a A$26.2 billion ($17.77 billion) takeover offer from Newmont Corp NEM.N.

The mining company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

