Newcrest quarterly gold output falls nearly 3% on mine suspension

January 24, 2023 — 05:42 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain and Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Wednesday gold production fell 2.8% in the second quarter from the first, hurt by lower mill throughput at a Papua New Guinea mine and temporary suspension of operations at a plant in Canada.

Australia's largest gold miner said drought conditions due to the La Niña weather pattern limited water supply to the Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea, hurting gold production. Unplanned downtime at the plant also hurt output.

Additionally, a fatality at the Brucejack mine in Canada resulted in suspension of operations for about three weeks in October.

The gold miners expects gold production at Lihir and Brucejack to increase in the second half of fiscal 2023.

Newcrest said it produced 512,130 ounces (oz) of the precious metal in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 527,115 oz in the September quarter, missing Citi estimate of 552,700 oz.

Gold miners had a volatile 2022, as bullion prices were swayed by a global rise in interest rates, and fears of an impending recession. Spot gold XAU= rose nearly 10% in the December quarter.

