Newcrest Mining's quarterly gold production inches lower sequentially

April 26, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

April 27 (Reuters) - Takeover target Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Thursday gold production in the third quarter fell 0.5% from the second, hurt by lower mill throughput at the Cadaia project following an unscheduled mechanical breakdown.

The miner produced 509,637 ounces (oz) of the precious metal in the three months ended March 31, down from 512,130 oz in the December quarter. The output missed a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 568,000 oz, according to Sydney investment bank Barrenjoey.

