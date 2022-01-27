Newcrest Mining's gold output up 10% from previous quarter

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Australia's largest gold producer Newcrest Mining said on Friday its second-quarter gold output rose 10% from the previous three months, driven by higher throughput rates as well as an increased mill capacity at its Cadia project.

Newcrest produced 436,085 ounces of the yellow metal in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 396,214 ounces in the prior three months. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: NEWCREST MINING OUTPUT/ (URGENT)

