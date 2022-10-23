Newcrest Mining reports safety incident at Canada mine, suspends operations

Adds further details

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Monday it was investigating a "critical incident" involving a team member from its Brucejack mine in British Columbia, Canada.

The individual belongs to its mining and development contractor for the project, Procon. Newcrest said it was working closely with Procon and the relevant authorities.

The company has suspended all mining and processing operations at the mine site.

Newcrest did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the status of the individual involved.

Newcrest acquired Brucejack, which produces gold and silver, as part of its acquisition of Pretium Resources Inc this year.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

