Newcrest Mining Q3 Gold Production Sequentially Declines

(RTTNews) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Limited (NCMGF.PK, NCMGY.PK) reported that its third quarter gold production was 509,637 ounces, down from 512,130 ounces in the previous quarter.

Newcrest said it remains on track to deliver its full year group production guidance for fiscal year 2023. Gold and copper production is expected to increase in the fourth-quarter driven by higher mill throughput across all operations with a lower planned maintenance schedule.

Gold head grade is also expected to increase at Lihir, Brucejack and Telfer. While Brucejack successfully resumed operations following the fatality in October, gold production is now expected to be about 300 thousand ounces for fiscal year 2023 driven by lower mill throughput and head grade.

