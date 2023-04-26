News & Insights

Markets

Newcrest Mining Q3 Gold Production Sequentially Declines

April 26, 2023 — 10:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Limited (NCMGF.PK, NCMGY.PK) reported that its third quarter gold production was 509,637 ounces, down from 512,130 ounces in the previous quarter.

Newcrest said it remains on track to deliver its full year group production guidance for fiscal year 2023. Gold and copper production is expected to increase in the fourth-quarter driven by higher mill throughput across all operations with a lower planned maintenance schedule.

Gold head grade is also expected to increase at Lihir, Brucejack and Telfer. While Brucejack successfully resumed operations following the fatality in October, gold production is now expected to be about 300 thousand ounces for fiscal year 2023 driven by lower mill throughput and head grade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.