Newcrest Mining Q3 Gold Production Down Sequentially; On Track For FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM.AX, NCMGF.PK, NCMGY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter gold production was 512,424 ounces, down 4 percent from 535,477 ounces in the preceding second quarter.

The sequential decline in production reflected the impact of planned shutdown events at Cadia and Lihir as foreshadowed in the December 2020 quarterly report.

Total gold ounces sold were 516,202 ounces, up from 499,105 ounces sold in the preceding quarter.

Copper production was 35 thousand tonnes, higher than 34.6 thousand tonnes in the second quarter.

Silver production, meanwhile, declined sequentially to 228,543 ounces.

Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver fiscal 2021 guidance.

For the year, the company projects gold production of 1.95 million ounces to 2.15 million ounces. Copper production is expected between 135 thousand tonnes and 155 thousand tonnes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.