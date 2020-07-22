Newcrest Mining posts 15% drop in fourth-quarter gold output

Corrects drop in gold output in headline and first paragraph to 13%

July 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest mining Ltd NCM.AX posted a 13% drop in fourth quarter gold output on Thursday, hurt by lower contribution from both its flagship Cadia mine in Australia and its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea.

The biggest listed gold miner in the country said gold production fell to 573,175 ounces in the three months ended June 30, from 661,414 ounces a year ago.

However, the figure just about beat a UBS estimate of 547,000 ounces for the quarter.

