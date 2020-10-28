Newcrest Mining posts 1.7% fall in first-quarter gold output

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX said on Thursday its first-quarter output fell 1.7%, hurt by lower production from its Lihir gold project and tracking a reduced guidance for fiscal 2021 due to a dispute over the Wafi Golpu gold project.

The country's top gold producer said gold production fell to 503,089 ounces in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 511,636 ounces a year ago, beating brokerage UBS's production estimate of 501,000 ounces.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal and Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

