Newcrest Mining investors approve Newmont's $16.6 billion bid on proxy votes

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 12, 2023 — 08:26 pm EDT

SYDNEY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining's NCM.AX investors have approved Newmont Corp's A$26.2 billion ($16.55 billion) bid for the company, the largest corporate buyout in Australia this year, at a shareholder meeting on Friday.

The proxy votes were 91.66% in favour of the bid, a slide shown to investors at the meeting in Melbourne showed.

A final result will become known later on Friday.

($1 = 1.5828 Australian dollars)

